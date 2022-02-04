Six local shelter pups to be featured in Puppy Bowl XVIII

SAN DIEGO — With a Southern California Super Bowl nearly upon us, some San Diegans are packing their bags for a short trip up to Los Angeles next weekend.

At the Helen Woodward Animal Center, some local shelter dogs are preparing for a trip of their own. Three puppies from the Rancho Santa Fe shelter will represent San Diego in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl, the annual televised “competition” that airs shortly before the big game.

This year’s show will feature Spangles and Firework, adorable Chihuahua/Spaniel siblings who were born on Independence Day, according to the shelter. Marcus, a “fun-filled Chihuahua blend,” is the third local participant.

But those three pups aren’t the only ones that will get a showcase during the program.

“In a fun twist this year, three additional Helen Woodward Animal Center pups (Burrito, Beau, and Buttons) got star-quality screen time with none-other-than Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog – the Celebrity Puppy Bowl hosts,” Helen Woodward wrote in a news release. “Highlighted in fun filmed antics, the Center orphan pets were coached with big-game tips. In particular, Buttons was a major Martha Stewart favorite and received lots of screen time in her arms.”

The Puppy Bowl, now in its 18th season, will air on Animal Planet from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Feb. 13. The show is a fun way to raise awareness about adoptable animals at shelters across the country. “Contestants” play together, participate in activities and generally act cute in a model football stadium.

Helen Woodward is hosting a viewing party at McGregor’s Grill and Ale House on Mission Road in San Diego during the duration of the show. To learn more about the shelter’s work, visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center website.