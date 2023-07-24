Taking a page out of playbooks from Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain unveiled its newest food festival, “Flavors of the World,” this summer.

Roller coaster enthusiasts hoping to take a break from rides and try some new food can enjoy dishes from seven different countries without having to board a plane.

The event features booths from India, Greece, France, Italy, China, Korea and the Caribbean that serve specialty foods, desserts and beverages from those locations. The full menu can be found on the theme park website.

The enterance walkway to the Flavors of the World food festival at Six Flags Magic Mountain. (KTLA)

A sample plate of the Gochujang Chicken Wings from the Korea booth. (KTLA)

Two cups of iced Masala Chai from the India booth. (KTLA)

A toasted ravioli diish from the Italy booth at the Flavors of the World food festival. (KTLA)

A plate of three macaroons and a lavendar lemonade from the France booth at the food festival. (KTLA)

Two cups of Bubble Tea from the China booth at the food festival. (KTLA)

A photo of the France booth at the festival. (KTLA)

“Drink of the Gods” and a Greek salad from the food festival. (KTLA)

A photo taken during the Bhangra Dance performance during the event. (KTLA)

Visitors can sample the food with a Sip and Savor Passport that’s good for eight or 12 food and drink tasting portions. The eight sample passport costs $59.99 and the 12 sample passport costs $69.99

The food event is located past the Full Throttle ride entrance and sports bar.

Parkgoers can also see Bhangra dance and steel drum band performances and interact with characters like Bugs Bunny in the area.

The event runs from noon until 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Aug. 13.

In addition to the food festival, Park visitors can enjoy a day at Hurricane Harbor until Sept. 17, according to the park’s calendar, or ride roller coasters at Six Flags.