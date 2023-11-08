Six Flags Magic Mountain will offer free park admission to all U.S. armed forces service members and veterans during Six Flags Veterans Weekend, the theme park announced Wednesday.

All veterans, retired military and active-duty personnel are invited to visit the park from Nov. 10-12 to receive complimentary park admission when they show a valid military ID.

Free admission tickets can be redeemed on the Six Flags website or at the front gate, a news release said.

Friends and family members of veterans and active-duty personnel can also receive park admission for $19.99 during the park’s weekend-long event.

These other freebies or discounts can also be redeemed to celebrate Veterans Day:

Free admission at national parks nationwide

Free meal from Applebee’s

California Pizza Kitchen is also offering veterans and active service members a free meal

Active-duty military and veterans can get a free Original Grand Slam from Denny’s

Ikea is offering veterans and active-duty military a 15% discount on in-store purchases up to $3,000 between Nov. 10 and 22

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free tall hot or cold brewed coffee from Starbucks on Saturday with proof of service