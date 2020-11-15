Six Flags Magic Mountain to offer drive-thru holiday lights experience

VALENCIA, Calif. — With California theme parks forced to remain closed, families looking for safe outdoor holiday fun can check out Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Holiday in the Park Lights.

The Holiday in the Park Drive-thru Experience will run on select dates from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3 at the Valencia amusement park, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced Friday on Twitter.

For the first time, Magic Mountain will light up the park and invite the community to come enjoy, safely distanced, and in the comfort and safety of their car.

The experience starts at 6 p.m. on select evenings, including Nov. 20-29; Dec. 4-6, 11-13 and 18-31; and Jan. 1-3.

The Holiday in the Park Drive-thru Experience will take visitors on a counter-clockwise route through the 125-acre park and past millions of holiday lights choreographed to music.

The route will include eight distinctly different areas throughout the park, including Rockin’ Universe in the DC Universe area, Merry Lane in Metropolis, The Underground at the West Coast Racers coaster, and Winter Wonderland at Viper coaster, among several others.

Vehicles will enter through a backstage area of DC Universe and go up the hill between Tatsu and Roaring Rapids before exiting next to Twisted Colossus. Along the way, visitors will encounter 30-foot-tall ornaments, “ice” sculptures and faux snow.

Meanwhile, Magic Mountain rides will remain closed during the event.

Advance, online reservations are required through the Magic Mountain website and capacity will be limited. Ticket prices start at $20 per passenger and vary by date.

Admission is free for active members and season pass holders, but reservations will still be required.