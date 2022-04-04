SAN DIEGO – Shawn Mendes is coming to San Diego.

Officials announced Monday morning that the three-time Grammy Award nominee will bring “Wonder: The World Tour” to San Diego’s Pechanga Arena on Sept. 19. The stop in “America’s Finest City” is part of an additional 13 tour dates newly announced across the U.S. and Canada.

In a tweet Monday, the singer said he’ll also announce dates in Latin America, Australia/New Zealand and Asia soon, adding, “can’t wait to be with you all.”

The “Treat You Better” singer will bring along fellow Canadian singer Tate McRae for the September concert.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. local time and presale access will be available beginning April 6.

For more information on “Wonder: The World Tour,” including presale eligibility and other performance dates, click here.