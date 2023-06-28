CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One splash, Ah-Ah-Ah!

Sesame Place San Diego is holding a grand opening ceremony Friday for its newest attraction, which will be themed after the famous counting vampire Count Von Count.

Count’s Splash Castle is a multi-level water-play attraction that includes over 100 different play elements and three giant tipping buckets that will splash guests with over 1,300 gallons of water while they play.

The interactive water playground includes water slides, soakers, flow pipes, hose jets, spray jets, water shooters, water curtains, tipping troughs, spinning devices, sliding buckets and more, Sesame Place says.

Count’s Splash Castle replaces the old splash area, expanding to double the size of the previous attraction, with more fun activities to do for guests of all ages.

You can find a full list of park attractions and info here.

At the grand opening ceremony on Friday, Sesame Place Park President Jim Lake and Chula Vista Mayor John McCann will be joined by Count Von Count himself, some friendly bats and other Sesame Street characters to celebrate the occasion.

In addition to the opening of their newest attraction, Sesame Place announced that children under the age of three will now receive free admission to the park on every visit.

Sesame Place San Diego is located at 2052 Entertainment Circle in Chula Vista and is open at 10 a.m. daily through Sept. 4.