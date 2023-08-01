CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Children can now splash it up for free at Sesame Place San Diego in a limited-time deal.

The free admission, which started Tuesday and goes through Oct. 29, is valid for kids ages 3 to 9 when accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket, Sesame Place San Diego said in a press release Tuesday.

The theme/water park features water slides, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood with the iconic 123 Stoop, a parade, theater show, meet-and-greet opportunities with Sesame Street characters, among others.

Count’s Splash Castle, a new multi-level interactive water-play attraction which includes three giant tipping buckets that dump over 1,300 gallons of water, recently opened to visitors.

Guests will also be able to enjoy themed weekends in August:

Best Friends Weekend: Take part in a variety of activities with your best friends from Aug. 4 – 6.

Take part in a variety of activities with your best friends from Aug. 4 – 6. B is for Bubbles Weekend: Dance, explore and play with all things bubbles from Aug. 11 – 13.

Dance, explore and play with all things bubbles from Aug. 11 – 13. First Responders Weekend: Meet the local heroes and go behind-the-scenes with them to see what it’s like to be a first responder from Aug. 25 – 27.

Don’t forget that kids under three can visit for no charge year-round.