Elmo dressed as a firefighter in front of a fire truck at Sesame Place. (Courtesy of Sesame Place)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Soak in sunny days that sweep the clouds away at Sesame Place San Diego with this new limited-time deal offering free admission to first responders.

To celebrate those that serve the community, the local theme park based on the iconic TV show will be offering free one-day admission tickets to first responders, including police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians. Eligible San Diegans will also have the option to purchase up to six tickets at $29.99 each.

The deal runs during the park’s First Responders Weekend from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27 — a fun-packed weekend that allows guests to see their favorite Sesame Street friends dressed as first responders, meet local first responders, enjoy a “special heroes” dance party and more.

To receive the weekend’s special deal, first responders must present a valid active ID and register online at GovX.com in advance and verify their proof of service through the ID.me qualification process, according to the theme park.

The 17-acre Sesame Place theme park features water slides, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood with the iconic 123 Stoop, a parade, theater show, meet-and-greet opportunities with characters and other family-friendly activities.

Count’s Splash Castle, a new multi-level interactive water-play attraction which includes three giant tipping buckets that dump over 1,300 gallons of water, recently opened to visitors.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Sesame Place also has additional limited-time deals, including free admission for kids ages 3 to 9 when accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket. Kids under the age of three can visit for no charge year-round.

Sesame Place San Diego is located just 20 minutes from the City of San Diego at 2052 Entertainment Cir. in Chula Vista.