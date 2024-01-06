CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The New Year’s celebration on the West Coast continues at Sesame Place San Diego as the theme park kicks off 2024 with the all-new Elmo’s Furry Fun Fest.

The park has 18 Sesame Street-themed rides and exciting water attractions, a family-friendly rollercoaster and one of the largest wave pools in Southern California.

There is also a musical play area, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood with the 123 Stoop, daily live character shows, an award-winning parade, photo opportunities and your favorite Sesame Street friends.

Elmo’s Furry Fun Fest makes the weekends extra special through the spring. The family-friendly event will take place on weekends from Saturday, January 13 through Sunday, March 17.

Captain Cookie’s Pirate Weekend

From Jan. 13 to 14, the event allows guests to take part in a swashbuckling adventure with Captain Cookie. The park will transform into a pirate’s haven with a special storytime, Treasure Treats with Captain Cookie Monster, and unique family photo opportunities.

Abby’s Magic Weekend

Join Abby Cadabby the weekend of Jan. 20 – 21 for an all-new magic show complete with strolling magicians as the park is transformed into a world of magic.

Ernie’s Birthday Bash Weekend

Celebrate with Ernie Jan. 27 – 28. Grab the family and take part in a Golden Duck Hunt and make birthday cards for Ernie’s special day.

Elmo’s Rockin’ Birthday Weekend

Feb. 3 – 4, the kids will get the chance to party with Elmo for his birthday. Join him for a special birthday scavenger hunt, creative chalk art, and a special rockin’ Storytime.

My Fuzzy Valentine Weekend

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Sesame Place with the themed weekend event Feb. 10 – 11 where the kids can make Valentine’s Day cards, enjoy valentine’s treats, and more.

Super Grover’s Everyday Heroes Weekend

The weekend of Feb. 17 – 18, the family can come to the theme park to celebrate everyday heroes in the local community. Kids will get a chance to meet real-life heroes from the neighborhood including police officers and firefighters, enjoy a special Storytime with Super Grover, and dance along at a special dance party.

Tango’s Fur-ever Friends Weekend

Join Tango and her Sesame Street pals to celebrate pets the weekend of Feb. 24 – 25. There will be a pet adoption event, Tango’s Treat Seek scavenger hunt, and a special dance party.

Oscar’s Trash-tastic Weekend

The weekend of March 2 – 3, dive into a trash-filled weekend with Oscar. There will be all-new trash-themed games, a storytime, and a recycling activity for the kids to enjoy.

Big Bird Pajama Party Weekend

Come in your pajamas for the pajama party weekend March 9 – 10. Kids can “shake their tail feathers” at a special dance party, hear a special Storytime with Big Bird, and more.

Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration & Furry Fest Finale Weekend Bash

During the last special weekend event, March 16-17, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a scavenger hunt, a special storytime, and festive snacks.

Sesame Place San Diego is located at 2052 Entertainment Circle in Chula Vista.

Celebrate all year long at Sesame Place with seasonal events like Elmo’s Springtacular, Sesame Summer Splash, The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, and A Very Furry Christmas.

The park is open on Saturdays and Sundays during January and February.

Through Jan. 7, grab your new SoCal Season Pass for unlimited visits and discounts all year for as low as $99.

On January 8, Kids Go Free is back with free admission for kids 3 to 9, with a paid adult. Starting Jan. 13, Season Pass Members will receive a free Sticker Collection Book.

Kids under three can visit for free all year long.

Season Pass Members that visit at least four times during Elmo’s Furry Fun Fest can enjoy an exclusive Finale Weekend Bash event that will feature a meet & greet with Park President Jim Lake, an up-close view of a Sesame Street Party Parade float, sweet treats, and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets and season passes visit SesamePlaceSanDiego.com.