SAN DIEGO — The world’s smallest penguins can now be seen for the first time in Southern California at Birch Aquarium.

Guests will be able to watch the unique seabirds waddle and glide at the only aquarium in the Western U.S. to house them, according to the aquarium’s website. Less than 12 inches tall and weighing two to three pounds, the Little Blues now live in a 2,900-square-foot habitat that features an 18,000-gallon penguin lagoon. The exhibit is modeled after the coast of New Zealand and Australia and features burrows, a sandy beach and native plants.

The aquarium says the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins’ exhibit highlights the challenges the Little Blues face in a changing climate while celebrating their features.

Last month, one of the exhibit’s Little Blue Penguins “Azulito,” which translates to “little blue” in Spanish, was named in a voting process by the public.

