SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo is ringing in the new year with four new zoo babies.

The zoo had somewhat of a baby boom this past fall, with four new babies born at the zoo since the end of October. And visitors to the San Diego Zoo can now see them.

The first zoo baby was born Oct. 28 at the Lost Forest Habitat — a baby De Brazza’s Monkey. This is the first De Brazza’s monkey to be born at the San Diego Zoo in 26 years.

On Nov. 11 the zoo welcomed a baby Schmidt’s Red-Tailed Monkey. You can visit the monkeys at the zoo’s Ituri Forest.

Then, on Nov. 27 and 28, two squirrel monkeys were born. You can visit the squirrel monkeys at Wildlife Explorer’s Basecamp.

The zoo says all four of the new zoo babies are doing well with their mothers. As they grow, they are becoming more active and are playing more.

Don’t miss this rare treat to see the baby animals grow.

Last June, a baby Red Panda was born for the first time at the zoo in nearly 20 years. Then, in July 2023, two Sumatran tiger cubs were born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The San Diego Zoo is located in Balboa Park, and has many animals to visit, things to do, and even offers 24/7 viewing of some animals from their wildlife live cameras online.