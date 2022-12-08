SAN DIEGO – Morgan Wallen fans have another opportunity to see the country music superstar with a second San Diego show added to his world tour.

Wallen was originally going to make just one stop at San Diego’s Petco Park on July 14, 2023, but now he will stick around on July 15, 2023, as well.

This is all part of Wallen’s “One Night at a Time World Tour,” with special guests Hardy, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

You can secure tickets by registering for the Verified Fan Sale. Click here for more information



Padres Season Ticket Members will have access to purchase tickets for either concert date during a Padres Access Sale on Monday, December 12, 2022; inventory will be extremely limited. This replaces December 8’s previously communicated presale date. Should tickets be available, additional information will be sent on Monday, Dec. 12.

Wallen, a former contestant on “The Voice,” is known for hits such as “Chasin’ You” and “Whiskey Glasses.”