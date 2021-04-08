SeaWorld to reopen theme park attractions next week

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld will reopen rides and roller coasters at its San Diego park April 12, a move made possible by the state’s new theme park regulations.

The park originally reopened from a pandemic hiatus in February to operate as an accredited zoo and aquarium. Now SeaWorld’s growing list of attractions will be allowed to thrill visitors.

“The park and rides will have limited capacity, health and safety measures in place, including markings for physical distancing in queue lines and modified seating to maintain physical distancing and hand sanitizer available at the entrance and exit of all rides,” SeaWorld staff explained in a news release Thursday.

“SeaWorld will continue to operate with enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screenings.”

To ensure social distancing, the number of tickets and reservations available for any given day remain limited.

“We’re delighted to bring back some of the best thrill and family rides that San Diego has to offer. Our guests have been eager for SeaWorld to re-open rides, and we are looking forward to providing these exciting experiences to our guests,” Park President Marilyn Hannes said in a statement. “Safety is our number one priority, and as we’ve been fortunate to already be open and operating as a zoo, we’ve already implemented significant safety enhancements for our guests.”

A list of the park’s thrill attractions is available on the SeaWorld website.

The change comes as venues and businesses around San Diego County celebrate a move into the state’s orange tier for COVID-19 restrictions. expanding capacity limits and allowing some places to open their doors for the first time. Gov. Gavin Newsom this week set a full reopening date for the state’s economy at June 15, if certain recovery goals are met.