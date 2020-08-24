SeaWorld to reopen Friday with launch of ‘Zoo Days’

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego will reopen Friday when it launches a limited-capacity outdoor experience.

Zoo Days: Bayside BBQs and Brews will run Fridays through Sundays, in addition to Labor Day, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 27.

Forty aces of the park, including outdoor animal exhibits and presentations, will be open to guests with tickets and reservations. Visitors will be given a tasting lanyard to try San Diego craft brews and barbecue.

Guests will have their temperature taken when they arrive. Visitors must maintain physical distancing and wear face coverings when not eating, drinking or in designated relaxation areas.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 9 a.m.