SeaWorld seeks hundreds of scare actors for new Howl-O-Scream event

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld is looking to hire hundreds of scare actors for the new Howl-O-Scream event debuting at the park this year.

SeaWorld San Diego put out a call for actors on Wednesday before Howl-O-Scream kicks off on Sept. 17. The brand new, separately-ticketed event will run for 24 select nights through Oct. 31, joining the park’s annual family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular during the day.

SeaWorld said interested applicants should have a passion for Halloween and possess the ability to portray creepy characters with outlandish costumes, make-up and props. One-hour Scare Squad auditions will be held at the park every Thursday from 5–8 p.m. and every Saturday between 12–5 p.m.

The park said candidates should wear comfortable clothing and prepare to demonstrate “startle scare” techniques, eerie character movements and sinister laughs.

Scare actors who make the cut will be tasked with providing scares at three haunted houses and seven scare zones and play a part in “unpredictable hordes of nightmarish creatures” throughout the park.

SeaWorld said experience isn’t necessary and applicants can secure an audition spot by applying online.

Also Wednesday, SeaWorld unveiled a preview of one of the haunted houses and a sale on Howl-O-Scream admission. The park is offering tickets for $39.99, a 50% savings from regular price, and an unlimited admission ticket for $99.99. The deals end on Aug. 8 at midnight.