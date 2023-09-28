SAN DIEGO — A SeaWorld first is coming to San Diego as the theme park will be home to a new jellyfish exhibit.

“Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience” showcases jelly species “glowing with an ethereal light” including Moon Jellyfish, Pacific Sea Nettles, Upside-Down Jellyfish and Comb Jellies, SeaWorld San Diego said in a press release Thursday.

Guests will be able to experience an immersive and interactive aquarium that greets guests with a kaleidoscope of colors and shapes in three unique galleries.

“Visiting the new Jellyfish Experience is an amazing opportunity like no other – a chance for our guests to see up close the spectacular details of these underwater marvels and witness how they live their lives in astonishing clarity,” said Dr. Chris Dold, Chief Zoological Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “Guests will walkthrough striking habitats and view vivid displays to learn more about these wonderful creatures. This new exhibit aligns with our mission of educating and inspiring guests to learn more about our oceans and the world around us.”

Experts will guide guests on what makes a jellyfish, the beauty and diversity of the translucent species, their behaviors and patterns and how they have adopted some of the most extreme environments, according to the theme park.

The exhibit consists of habitats designed to support jellyfish, an 18-foot-tall jelly cylinder, gallery walls and ceiling covered with LED digital video panels displaying virtual oceanic moments and a photo opportunity with a 10-foot-tall acrylic living arch of jellyfish for guests to walk through.

Those who have a 2024 pass, which are on sale now, will be one of the first to see the exhibit before it opens to all guests next year.