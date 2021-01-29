SeaWorld San Diego sets reopening date

SAN DIEGO – SeaWorld San Diego plans to reopen to the public next week after state health officials lifted the regional stay-at-home order, park officials announced Friday.

The park reopens Feb. 6 after being largely closed for nearly two months because of the order’s restrictions on museums, zoos and aquariums. Reservations are required and some rides and other attractions may not immediately be available upon reopening, officials said in a statement.

That includes all coasters and rides such as Skytower, Bayside Skyride and the Sesame Street-themed children’s play area, the park’s website shows.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests back to our park for fun, safe and memorable experiences,” park officials said.

They join the San Diego Zoo in Balboa Park, the zoo’s Safari Park in Escondido and the USS Midway Museum among local attractions announcing return dates following the end of the state’s order.

SeaWorld has implemented health and safety guidelines for guests. Among them:

Visitors ages 2 and up are required to wear face coverings at the park except when eating or drinking. Face shields are not considered an “acceptable” covering and won’t be permitted;

The park is observing capacity limitations for admittance;

Restaurants throughout the park will have arranged seating layouts to promote physical distancing; and

all employees and guests will have their temperatures screened upon arrival to the park.

Reservation information is available at seaworld.com/san-diego/tickets/reservations-members.