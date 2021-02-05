SAN DIEGO – SeaWorld San Diego reopens this weekend after being shuttered for the past two months.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, the gates to the park will open, allowing visitors the chance once again to get a closeup experience with their many varieties of marine life. The park joins a host of local attractions such as the San Diego Zoo and the USS Midway Museum reopening after state public health officials lifted all regional stay-at-home orders last month.

“Mask up,” SeaWorld San Diego President Marilyn Hannes said. “You can expect to have your temperature screened as you arrive; you can expect lots of hand sanitizer and social distancing throughout the park.”

Only operating at 25% capacity as allowed in the state’s most restrictive purple reopening tier, the park will have a more intimate feel, and indoor exhibits will be closed due to social distancing rules.

Dolphin trainers say their marine life performers will be excited to see the crowds once again.

“They love even just when people are walking in or out,” said Tamarah Roach, a dolphin trainer at SeaWorld. “Just watching people interacting with people, it’s very rewarding for them.”

Yearly passes to the park will be honored, but SeaWorld is requiring people to make reservations ahead of time because of limited available space.

“That’s how we are controlling the social distancing and the capacity to limited number so that there is plenty of room to roam the expansive grounds and have a great and safe day,” Hannes said.

SeaWorld San Diego will be open Friday through Sunday with evening car parades for the Sesame Street light shows. Ticket prices start at $63 for a single pass.