SAN DIEGO — In honor of Military Appreciation Month in May, SeaWorld announced Tuesday that it will be offering free admission for U.S. military veterans.

Veterans and up to three guests are eligible for free one-day admission at SeaWorld locations in San Diego, Orlando and San Antonio as part of the company’s Waves of Honor Program.

Registration is open until May 14 and veterans will have until July 9 to visit the parks with their free tickets.

Active-duty military members are already eligible for a single-day complimentary admission for themselves and up to three guests year-round.

Veterans and active-duty military members can register for their complimentary tickets here.

More than 10 million military members, veterans and their families have visited SeaWorld parks through their Waves of Honor program, the company said in a news release.

“We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks,” said Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our county. We welcome all military families for a fun-filled day as a thank you for their continued sacrifice and service.”