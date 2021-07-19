SeaWorld no longer requiring reservations for visitors

SAN DIEGO — Visitors to SeaWorld San Diego no longer have to make reservations online before heading to the park.

SeaWorld made the announcement Monday morning about the removal of park reservations.

“We’re excited to announce that reservations are no longer required at SeaWorld San Diego! Now when you’re ready for adventure, incredible rides, and amazing animals, you can simply drop by,” the park said in an email to passholders.

The park website has also been updated to say reservations are no longer required.

SeaWorld announced last week that military veterans and three guests can get into SeaWorld San Diego for free through December 24, 2021 as part of its Waves of Honor program. The offer was first made available in April. Because of its popularity and eased pandemic restrictions, SeaWorld extended the offer Thursday.

Find more information about park hours and events here.