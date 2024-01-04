SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego experienced an issue with one of its rides on Thursday, park officials said.

Journey to Atlantis, a popular flume ride, “experienced a stop,” forcing the SeaWorld team to safely remove guests from the attraction, according to the theme park.

“The guest removal was conducted in accordance with safety standards and practice procedures,” SeaWorld said.

Around 1 p.m., SkyFOX was over the scene after the guests were removed. The ride was operating with no one on it.

No other details were released about the what caused the stop.

In June, SeaWorld’s rollercoaster “Electric Eel” rollercoaster was temporarily shut down after a person was injured on the ride, according to California safety regulators. The ride features a drop from heights of 150 feet while traveling both forwards and backwards at speeds as high as 60 miles per hour.