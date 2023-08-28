SAN DIEGO — With San Diego facing a heat wave and Tropical Storm Hilary just in the rearview mirror, SeaWorld on Friday announced new protections to their ticket policy for extreme weather events.

The “Weather-or-Not Assurance” will cover a wider range of weather conditions to cover ticket buyers at SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place in Chula Vista.

According to park officials, if extreme weather impacts guests’ experience in the park or flight plans for an upcoming visit, SeaWorld will invite them back at no cost within the next 12 months.

The expanded ticket protection program will cover a wide range of weather events including rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more, SeaWorld said in a news release.

“In introducing Weather-or-Not Assurance, we are proud to note this is the most generous inclement weather policy in the industry,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “When guests book and look forward to making memories in one of our SeaWorld parks, we want them to feel fully assured that if Mother Nature winds up having other plans that day – even if for as little as an hour – they will be able to come back another day, on us.”

The program will apply when park rides are closed for 60 minutes or more due to weather or if the inclement weather negatively impacts the park’s operating hours. If one of these conditions is met, guests will be eligible for a return visit at no additional cost.

The policy will now cover extreme heat as a weather condition, SeaWorld said. If the heat index at a park reaches a temperature of 110 degrees or more, the Weather-or-Not Assurance will be in effect.

To claim your Weather-or-Not Assurance ticket, you must either be present at the park on the day of the weather impact or fill out an online form with your original order number. If you are in the park on the day of a weather event, you can go to Guest Services inside the park or file the online form within one week of your visit.