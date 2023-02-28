SAN DIEGO – If you were doubting going to SeaWorld, the U.S. News & World Report thinks it would be worth a visit, as the park was listed among the magazine’s top 17 amusement parks for 2023.

The magazine’s list does not specifically rank the parks on its list, which includes other acclaimed California destinations like Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Universal Studios Hollywood.

While the park is known for its animals — like penguins, whales and seals — the rides are one of its biggest appeals, with swing rides, spin rides and drop rides galore.

SeaWorld is known for its large coaster the “Emperor” which is the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in California.

This spring the amusement park will launch its newest coaster called “Arctic Rescue,” which will also be another record for the park as it will be the fastest and longest straddle coaster on the West Coast, according to U.S. News.

Of the park’s dozens of animal offerings, here are some of the favorites for visitors:

Beluga whales

Walruses

Penguins

Sharks

Flamingos

Harbor seals

Orcas

Dolphins

Bat Rays

Macaws

Moray eels

Sea turtles

Sea lions

Sloths

Southern sea otters

The park also offers interactive animal exhibits for visitors to learn more about marine wildlife, as well as tours and interactions.

You can take as long as possible to visit the park as it is open year-round.

A word of caution, SeaWorld does not have on-site hotels, but the park does offer vacation packages that partner with nearby resorts.

SeaWorld is located at 500 Sea World Dive in San Diego, CA.

Other California amusement parks made U.S. News’ list; they include:

Knott’s Berry Farm, Buena Park

Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia

Disneyland Park, Anaheim

Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City

A one-day “any-day” ticket goes for $109.99 if you want a dining bundle that will cost $45 more.

Children under the age of three can enter the park for free.