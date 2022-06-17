SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University graduate Paige Spiranac was named Maxim’s 2022 Sexiest Woman Alive, the international men’s magazine announced Thursday.

The professional golfer turned social media influencer reacted to the honor via Instagram.

“I am so honored by being named the sexiest woman alive by @maximmag this year! When I got the I kept asking them, ‘are you sure?’ because I was truly in disbelief,” Spiranac wrote in her Instagram post.

Spiranac explained that being sexy is about “confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin.”

“I’ve always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me,” she continued.

Spiranac transferred to the school as a sophomore in 2012, garnering all-Mountain West accolades during her time on the Aztecs’ golf team and helping them secure its first-ever conference title in 2015.

“It was my senior year, my very last tournament, and I said I don’t have to play golf anymore,” she told Maxim magazine. “And it was the best feeling ever. Then I took two weeks off and missed it so much.”