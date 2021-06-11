Scaled-back county fair kicks off in Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. — The scaled-back county fair kicks off Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The event by the San Diego County Fair, called HomeGrownFun, runs from June 11 to July 4. It aims to offer a taste of what San Diegans have grown to love about the annual fair.

Organizers say smaller in scale and limited in attendance, the event will feature 280 vendors for shopping, nearly 40 food stand offerings, a Ferris wheel and carousel, agricultural-themed exhibits and demonstrations and entertainment.

Gates will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is $10, half the price of the annual fair.

Admission and parking passes must be purchased in advance online and there will be no onsite admission or parking transactions. Organizers are requiring timed entry to avoid overcrowding and help ensure easy and safe access. Guests select their preferred arrival time and can stay as long as they want once inside the Fairgrounds.