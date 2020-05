SANTEE, Calif. — The Santee Drive-In Theatre reopened Friday after being closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors to the theater on Woodside Avenue were told to park 10 feet from other vehicles and watch the movie from inside their cars. When outside, guests must wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Restrooms were open, but the snack bar remained closed.

