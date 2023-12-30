SANTEE, Calif. — A popular drive-in movie theatre in East County is opening early to accommodate large crowds on its last weekend after nearly seven decades in business.

The Santee Drive-In Theatre, which opened in 1958, is closing its doors for good on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2023. In anticipation of large crowds, they are opening early Saturday and Sunday to let moviegoers in early to beat the rush.

The drive-in announced on Instagram Saturday they are gearing up for a record night and are opening two hours ahead of showtime this weekend, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. to accommodate the large crowds so everyone can be situated before the movies begin at 6:30 p.m.

Playing at the Santee Drive-In Theatre for the final weekend:

Wonka (PG) theatre #1 @ 6:30 p.m. ;

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (PG-13) theatre #1 @ 8:45 p.m. ;

Migration (PG) theatre #2 @ 6:30 p.m. ;

Trolls Band Together (PG) theatre #2 @ 8:20 p.m.

The owners of the theater announced in September of this year they would be closing in January 2024. This leaves only one drive-in left in San Diego County — the South Bay Drive-In Theatre and Swap Meet.

Tickets are purchased at the theatre. Tickets for adults are $12, juniors are $6, kids three and under are free.

Click here for more information on the Santee Drive-In Theatre and for showtimes.