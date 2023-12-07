SANTEE, Calif. — It’s end credits for the Santee Drive-In Theatre and Swap Meet: after more than half a century in business, the beloved venue is gearing up for its last-ever movie screenings.

The East County outdoor cinema announced on Instagram Wednesday that its final day in operation will be on Dec. 31, 2023.

“We want to thank the Santee community for many years of support and ask for your understanding of our family’s decision,” the post read. “We hope you will come visit us one last time!”

Over the next few weeks, the drive-in will be showing seven feature films on its two massive screens, including “Wonka,” “Trolls: Band Together,” “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” and “The Marvels.”

The drive-in will continue on its regular schedule of four showings — two on each screen — every night starting at 6:30 p.m. Showtimes at the drive-in can be found here.

Tickets, which are purchased upon entrance to the drive-in, are $12 for adults and $6 for kids over the age of three. Children under three years old are free.

The time-honored landmark announced in September that they would be officially shutting down after over 60 years, citing significant financial difficulties amid rising costs for operation and a dwindling audience that made it “no longer economically viable.”

“We are facing a loss of customers, higher costs, equipment obsolescence, competition from streaming services, and the inability to show some of the newly released films … Like movie theatres across the country, we can’t afford to stay open,” Susan Boyd, a member of the family who owns the drive-in, said in a September statement announcing the closure.

The 13-acre lot that the Santee Drive-In sits on is in the process of being sold to the Los Angles-based development company, North Palisade Partners. According to a statement from the drive-in’s owners in September, that sale is expected to go through sometime in 2024.

Across the country, the number of drive-ins has long been dwindling, many shuttering in recent years amid technological developments like streaming.

At the time the Santee Drive-In opened in 1958, there were more than 5,000 other drive-ins in the U.S., including more than a dozen in San Diego County.

Now, there are fewer than 200 left in the nation. With the shuttering of the Santee Drive-In, only one will remain in the county: the South Bay Drive-In and Swap Meet.