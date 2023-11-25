SAN DIEGO — It may not turn into a marshmallow world outside this winter, but bars and restaurants across the county are getting decked out for the holidays.

From pop-up bars in existing ones to indoor winter wonderlands, there are dozens of places to celebrate the season with a festive libation.

If you are looking to get in the holiday spirit, here is a list of a few installations or pop-ups in San Diego that are a perfect stop for those that make the most of the holiday season this year.

Santa’s Lair

Sip on some delicious holiday cocktails in the style of Ol’ Kris Kringle with this holiday-themed pop-up, Santa’s Lair. In true Gaslamp Quarter fashion, the pop-up is a fully-immersive, cozy speakeasy experience with a North Pole twist, including specialty cocktails and a meet-and-greet with the big man with the bag himself.

The pop-up runs through Dec. 29 at the Parq Nightclub on 615 Broadway. Tickets are available online for those 21 and older.

A Great Dickens’ Holiday Pop-Up

Duck Dive in Pacific Beach is getting a Charles Dickens twist for the holidays with the pop-up event “Great Dickens.” On top of amped up holiday décor reminiscent of a Thomas Kinkade Village, the beachfront spot will have specialty cocktails inspired by the author’s holiday writings.

The event will run every night in December from 4 p.m. to close. Reservations are not required. More information about the event can be found on Duck Dive’s website.

Miracle

The annual holiday pop-up bar, Miracle, has returned to several San Diego-area bars and restaurants for the season. With a name that echoes the classic movie the “Miracle on 34th Street,” the pop-ups bring together the spirit of the season with wintertime nostalgia and kitsch for an experience that organizers say is sure to “get even the grouchiest grinch into the holiday spirit.”

There are two locations of Miracle in San Diego: “Miracle at the Inn” — the Rancho Bernardo Inn to be exact — and “Miracle at Draft Belmont Park.” Reservations are required for both locations in advance. More information about how make a reservation at the pop-up can be found online in the California section.

Sippin’ Santa

Another annual holiday pop-up bar, Sippin’ Santa, has taken over two San Diego-area bars for the holiday season. The installation is a speakeasy setting with a tiki-Christmas theme, replacing the sleigh for a surfboard and classic pine for palms. Both locations have tropical holiday drinks and small bites, on top of coastal holiday decorations.

This year, The Grass Skirt in Pacific Beach and Lime In The Coconut in Chula Vista will transform into Sippin’ Santa pop-ups. More information about hours, reservations and how to find the speakeasies can be found on the Sippin’ Santa website under “California.”

‘A Cocktail Carol’

Polite Provisions in North Park debuted a new holiday pop-up this year called “A Cocktail Carol.” Featuring a cocktail menu inspired by classic Christmas carols, this Adams Avenue pop-up will sleigh your thirst for both delicious holiday drinks and the spirit of the season.

The pop-up at Polite Provisions is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. from Friday to Sunday. Reservations are not required.

‘Elf on the Twelfth’

The iconic downtown restaurant, Mister A’s, has transformed into a holiday wonderland with the return of its “Elf on the Twelfth” event — a nod to its positioning in a 12th-floor penthouse. On top of festive decorations, the bar will feature a special menu of cocktails crafted around the classic holiday flavors and beverages like peppermint, eggnog and cider.

Mister A’s is located at 2550 Fifth Ave. on the 12th floor of the building. The holiday event takes place every day during the restaurant’s dinner service until Jan. 2, 2024. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. Walk-ins are also available for bar service.

Lakehouse Resort

Spend some time in a San Marcos Winter Wonderland during the Lakehouse Lodge’s annual holiday event. With lights, a holiday makers market and drinks in igloos, the Winter Wonderland event along Lake San Marcos is a perfect way to celebrate the season with the whole family.

The event runs on weekends only from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24. For guests to the event ages 12 and older, there is a $5 entry fee, which includes a complimentary Candy Cane cruise on the lake. Reservations for the private igloos can be made separately on the Lakehouse Resort website.

However you chose to celebrate the holidays this year, it is sure to be a special one.