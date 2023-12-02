SAN DIEGO — An icey wintery escape is a lot closer than San Diegans may think.

The WNDR Museum in the Gaslamp Quarter has been transformed into a “serene and frigid landscape” for the holiday season. It’s been dubbed “WNDRland.”

From now until Jan. 15, guests can explore the WNDR’s most popular exhibits like Masterpiece, Portal, and the Light Floor in a unique way.

The museum said the exhibits have been “transformed by a shimmering blanket of snow and ice, enveloping guests in the enchanting embrace of the cold.”

Depending on how long you choose to interact with each installation, the museum says it generally takes people about an hour to an hour and a half to walk through.

There are also some special programs coming to WNDRland this December.

First, there’s WNDR After Dark on Dec. 7, which will feature live music, themed food and cocktails, snowflake crafts, as well as performances from the Sisters of St. James “Ice Queens” throughout the night.

Then comes the Sunday Market on Dec. 10, featuring a curated market filled with “artisanal treasures and one-of-a-kind finds,” the museum explained. There will also be tarot card readings and an immersive sound bath experience. A DJ will also be bringing the grooves.

WNDR Museum was voted one of the top ten immersive art experiences in the country by USA Today’s 2022 and 2023 Reader Polls.