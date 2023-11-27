SAN DIEGO — For the third consecutive year, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will be bringing the spirit of the animal kingdom with a float in the iconic Rose Parade in Pasadena.

Entering its 135th year, the event, which accompanies the Tournament of Roses, is one of the most storied New Year’s Day traditions in California, featuring intricate and elaborate floats each made entirely of organic material.

On Monday, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced that they will be presenting a vibrant float — called “It Began with a Roar” — in the upcoming parade that commemorates the 107-year history of inspiring generations to care for and protect wildlife.

According to the nonprofit, the 55-foot float was designed to bring the sounds and rhythms of nature to life. At the center of the design is an impressive rendition of the zoo’s mascot Rex the Lion, who will let out a “thunderous roar.”

“For 107 years, we’ve experienced the spirit of Rex the Lion’s mighty roar, which sparked a dream to bring our world-renowned organization to life—right in the heart of San Diego,” Paul Baribault, president and CEO of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, said in a release. “Over the past century, we’ve evolved to meet the growing needs of wildlife, offering millions of guests … every year the opportunity to explore immersive conservation experiences and connect with the world’s wildlife.”

“The Rose Parade is near and dear to many, and we want to share our stories of nature and conservation with the world,” he continued.

Aside from Rex the lion, the Rose Parade float will feature an array of notable animals that reside in the San Diego Zoo.

Leading at the front of the float will be a polar bear gliding through an ocean. The design of the bear is modeled after Chinook — one of the bears who resides at the San Diego Zoo Polar Bear Plunge. According to the Wildlife Alliance, the bears in this enclosure participate in important scientific studies and conservation efforts to help save the species in the face of climate change.

In the center of the float, a Sumatran orangutan inspired by Karen at the San Diego Zoo Lost Forest habitat will sit, watching intently as a monarch butterfly graces her finger. According to the Wildlife Alliance, Karen, now 31 years old, was born with a heart defect, but has been able to thrive due to lifesaving treatment from the veterinarians at the zoo.

The San Diego Zoo’s associate curator of mammals, Matt Akel, will be riding on the float with his wife and daughter, the nonprofit said. Akel has been with the Wildlife Alliance since 2002, first serving as a wildlife care specialist for Chinook on the polar bear team. Now, the nonprofit says he leads the polar bear program and the team caring for the now-28-year-old bear.

“Visiting the zoo as a child was part of my inspiration to pursue a lifelong career in wildlife care and conservation,” Akel said. “Every time I have the opportunity to interact with Chinook, it brings back special memories from my time with her at the start of my career, and why we work so hard to protect these incredible animals.”

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Float will be one of two from San Diego gracing the streets of Pasadena during the 135th Rose Parade. The other will be from OneLegacy Donate Life, featuring an Oceanside boy who saved three lives with organ donation after his passing.

The Rose Parade will take place on Jan. 1, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Pasadena. This year’s theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”