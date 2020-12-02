San Diego Zoo, Safari Park to require reservations for entry

The San Diego Zoo and the zoo’s Safari Park soon will require visitors make a reservation prior to entering the facilities, zoo officials said Wednesday. The system comes to keep visitors safe amid the surging COVID-19 pandemic and in anticipating of high demand for zoo tickets.

SAN DIEGO – Taking a trip to the San Diego Zoo anytime soon? You might need a reservation.

The San Diego Zoo and the zoo’s Safari Park soon will require visitors make a reservation prior to entering the facilities, zoo officials said Wednesday. The system comes to keep visitors safe amid the surging COVID-19 pandemic and in anticipating of high demand for zoo tickets.

Reservations will start being accepted Saturday, according to the zoo.

“As outdoor destinations, the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park remain open as we continue to follow all local, state, and federal guidelines,” the zoo said.

Starting Saturday, all zoo visitors ages 3 and older will be required to have either a date-specific ticket — which will serve as a reservation — or a zoo membership along with a reservation to enter.

Health screenings also are required prior to entry, the zoo said.

More information including on how to purchase tickets is available online at sandiegozoo.org/reservations.