San Diego Zoo promotes Polar Bear Day

SAN DIEGO — As a bear wanders through a neighborhood in Los Angeles, the San Diego Zoo is posting their own videos of the fluffy and ferocious creatures.

February 27 marks International Polar Bear Day, promoting awareness and conservation of the artic ambassadors.

Scientists predict the polar bear population will decline by 30% by 2050 due to rapid loss of sea ice where they live and hunt.

#PolarBearDay will allow zoo visitors downtown to watch their two polar bears hunt live fish and play in the snow. Children will also be able to get their faces painted for free.

Join us next Thursday for a beary fun #PolarBearDay event! https://t.co/ot2ZAViVJi pic.twitter.com/Oq1BXwFvc9 — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) February 19, 2020