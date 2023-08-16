FILE – A sign is pictured near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego, CA. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SAN DIEGO — For the month of October, kids in San Diego will have access to a variety of local activities for free or at a discounted cost.

Dozens of San Diego businesses including hotels, restaurants, museums, amusement parks and more will participate in the 12th annual “Kids Free San Diego.” View the full list of deals on SanDiego.org.

The San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park will both allow kids 11 years old and younger to enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Sesame Place San Diego, which already kicked off its free admission for children ages 4 to 9 earlier this month, has the deal running through the end of October.

If you want to enjoy amusement park rides by the beach, Belmont Park is offering free admission for kids 12 and under and/or under the height of 48 inches when buying one Belmont Park Combo Wristband (48 inches and taller).

Kids ages 12 and under wanting to learn about history, art and culture can visit places like Birch Aquarium at Scripps in La Jolla and the USS Midway Museum for free.