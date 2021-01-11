San Diego woman takes biplane ride on ‘The Bachelor’

THE BACHELOR – The 24 women who survived the rose ceremony on arrival night discover that dating Matt is intoxicating although the atmosphere among the women is plain toxic. MattÕs adventurous first date with Bri triggers an emotional bombshell between the other jealous women, including Victoria. The largest group date in Bachelor history has 18 women dress up for a wedding photo shoot, with Matt as the groom kissing his brides. Sarah is thrilled to join Matt on a romantic ride aboard a 1930s biplane, but the love-struck bachelorette is having a difficult time seeing him with other ladies, leading to multiple women spiraling out of control on ÒThe Bachelor,Ó airing MONDAY, JAN. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MATT JAMES, SARAH

THE BACHELOR – Ò2501Ó Ð Matt James, the charismatic and engaging star of ABCÕs hit romance reality series ÒThe Bachelor,Ó will hand out the roses for its momentous 25th season. After meeting Matt as a prospective suitor for ÒThe Bachelorette,Ó Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story. Matt is the total package with strong family values, a great career, and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans canÕt wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love during this historic season. Although Matt hasnÕt been in love before, he feels he is ready now to welcome it into his lifeÑno matter what challenges he will faceÑas he starts his search for his happily ever after on the season premiere of ÒThe Bachelor,Ó MONDAY, JAN. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MATT JAMES, SARAH

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A former television reporter and anchor turned podcast host from San Diego goes on a romantic ride aboard a 1930s biplane with Matt James on Monday evening’s episode of “The Bachelor” airing at 8 p.m. on ABC.

On last Monday’s season premiere, Sarah Trott shared her experiences as a caregiver for her father, who has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“I’m blown away by the number of messages from those who have also been affected by #ALS,” Trott tweeted, using the acronym for the disease’s medical name, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“I feel honored to share my family’s experience on #TheBachelor and connect with others. Lots of love and encouragement for all the caregivers out there too.”

Trott quit her job as a television reporter and anchor to become a caregiver for her father.

Trott also hosts a podcast, “From Here to Where,” about career successes and failures, entrepreneurship, personal development, finances, mental health, loss, trauma recovery, sex, relationships and healthy living. It is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.