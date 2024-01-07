"The song is really about the cosmic female dance of creation."

SAN DIEGO — “Aganitha Tara” — a phrase that comes from the ancient Dravidian language of Tami, one of the oldest languages in the world.

Though it directly translates to “countless stars,” the message behind those words is much deeper, especially when expressed in song by this San Diego vocalist.

Vineetha Menon, a North County creator with a background rooted in Hindu sacred music, has spent hours in an Encinitas recording studio to revive “compositions from the mystic saints of India.”

It was an internal voice that led Vineetha to make it her duty to preserve this ancient music, described as having “exquisite melodies and poetic lyrics.”

Just recently, she released the very first single on an album that will be called “Rasa” upon its full release. This collection of songs will tell the divine love story of the Rasa Lila — “the quest of the soul to reunite with Infinite Spirit.”

She described the first song — titled “Aganitha Tara” — as a cosmic dance that gives tribute to the “divine primordial goddess that sustains creation.” After first hearing it in an old recording from the 1970s, Vineetha was eager to recreate its magic with London-based producer Rushil Ranjan — a renowned composer.

“The ‘Mother Goddess,’ symbolizing beauty, grace, power and the eternal dance of the universe, takes center stage in this transcendent song,” Vineetha told FOX 5. “The ‘Divine Mother’ has been a significant figure in various cultures and religions throughout history. Her portrayal in music has always held a special place in ancient cultures.”

The San Diego-area vocalist went on to explain that the mesmerizing lyrics of “Aganitha Tara” encapsulates the essence of the divine feminine energy. This ancient song is now being revived as an anthem of power to women everywhere.

“Through its enchanting verses, ‘Aganitha Tara’ serves as a catalyst for change, urging societies worldwide to recognize and uphold the rights of women,” said Vineetha. “It calls upon individuals, communities, and nations to embrace gender equality, empower women, and create a world where every woman can thrive and contribute to the betterment of society.”

“Aganitha Tara” is now available on Spotify and YouTube. The debut of this song serves as a pivotal moment in the making of “Rasa.” Follow the journey of this locally created album here.

“Join us in celebrating the divine primordial goddess and embracing the call for women’s rights,” said Vineetha. “Together, we can create a future where women are valued, respected, and empowered to shape a better world for all.”

Curious about the meaning behind this ancient song? Here is the full translation of “Aganitha Tara,” as shared by the vocalist:

Amidst the countless stars of innumerable galaxies, Divine Mother, the Supreme Being, dances her celestial cosmic dance. All of creation reverberates with the vibration of her golden anklets.

She comes as Brahma, she creates the universe and beyond. She comes as Vishnu, she preserves. She comes as Shiva, she destroys.

And in the midst of all ruin, she creates new life.

She provides sustenance for every living being – from the myriad beings that live on land to the countless creatures in the deepest of oceans, As mother, she provides from day to day, the nourishment that every living thing needs.

Her beauty glows like flames of fire. She merges with the divine masculine power within the golden lotus of enlightenment to manifest ecstatic bliss. To those pure souls who are devoid of egotism, she reveals herself as the source of pure wisdom.

She is the melody that emanates from the music of the heart. She is the light that removes darkness of the soul. She dances within the vibrational shrine of the Sri Yantra.

She comes to you even before you call, bestowing her divine protection. She can be captured only by your love. She is the blissful mother who nurtures all. The poet Agastya adorns divine mother with a garland of his sacred poetry. Within Agastya’s heart dances the enchanting Goddess of the moon, overflowing with sweet love. Divine mother dances the cosmic dream drama of bliss.