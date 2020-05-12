San Diego Tourism Authority shares reopening plan for zoos, theme parks

SAN DIEGO — San Diego theme parks like SeaWorld and Legoland won’t reopen for months based on the plan laid out by Gov. Gavin Newsom, but once their gates are open, these popular attractions will have a new set of rules.

As SeaWorld, Legoland, the San Diego Zoo and the Safari Park remain closed due to COVID-19, the San Diego Tourism Authority, which represents these major attractions, is now sharing its plans for reopening.

All employees will get their temperatures checked before every shift, and all workers and visitors will be required to wear face coverings. Guests will be asked to open their own bags at the gates and keep a minimum of six feet of space while waiting in all lines. The parks will add sanitation stations at every ride, ticket booth window, park entry points and ride exit ramps. The amount of people allowed in the parks at one time will be reduced, and no-touch payment options will be implemented.

“I feel like that’s good, but it’s bad because if we have to take those types of precautions, why reopen the theme park in the first place?” Jasmine Madkins said.

“I just think that we should all stay inside until this is all figured out to be honest,” Keantae Moody said.

SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo and the Safari Park released the following statement:

“Our organization is working closely with regional government authorities and health officials to develop a plan that will make our park available to the public, but continue to protect our community, staff and the wildlife in our care.”

A spokesperson for the Tourism Authority told FOX 5 that the local parks and attractions fall into stage four of Newsom’s plan for reopening. Other smaller attractions like museums are looking to see if they might be considered for stage three, but all of it is unknown at this point.