San Diego Symphony readies for first concert at The Shell

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Symphony is preparing for its first-ever concert at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

The first music from The Shell will come during a virtual concert Friday at 7 p.m. The San Diego Symphony will perform two popular pieces of classical music: Wagner’s glowing Siegfried Idyll and Mozart’s regal Jupiter Symphony.

The San Diego Symphony Orchestra Association announced the name of the new waterfront venue last week after reaching 75% of its $125 million goal for construction. The state-of-the-art venue, named in honor of top donors, includes a public park along the Embarcadero.

The association said the venue, managed by the symphony, will be available year-round for use by nonprofit community groups, schools and individuals. The park includes public walkways, dining pavilions and views of the waterfront and downtown San Diego.

“As innovative in design as it is spectacular in setting, offering 360 degrees of year-round music, sky, and sea, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is an unprecedented resource for the Symphony’s expanded schedule of diverse outdoor concerts,” a news release said.

