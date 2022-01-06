San Diego Symphony postpones first show of the year, cancels 2 more due to COVID

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Symphony announced Thursday it postponed its first show of the year and canceled two performances due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The symphony said it made the “difficult decision” to postpone its Jan. 11 show at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center and cancel its Edo De Waart Conducts Copland and Dvorák on Jan. 15 and 16 at the San Diego Civic Theatre, which can hold nearly 3,000 people. It was a decision made after consulting with local health experts, symphony officials said.

Ticketholders will be contacted with options as the symphony hopes to resume concerts in a few weeks.

“We currently plan to resume our indoor concerts beginning with our programs on January 28 and 29 at the San Diego Civic Theatre,” officials said. “Based on the current projections of many health experts and experiences in other countries with the omicron variant, it is our hope that new cases and hospitalizations will decline and we can resume with providing transformational musical experiences in a safe environment at that time.”

The announcement comes after several other music event postponements locally.

But the show goes on at more intimate venues like the Athenaeum Music and Arts Library in La Jolla. It plans to host its annual soundON Festival this weekend for the first time since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

“We were determined to present the festival you know within the legal limits of what we can do,” said Eric Starr with the San Diego New Music and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, “and everyone here is vaccinated. Everyone here is boosted. Everyone here is being very careful.

“We’re staying together as a unit for this week.”