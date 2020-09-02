San Diego Symphony cancels rest of 2020 schedule

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Symphony canceled the remainder of its 2020 season Tuesday as COVID-19-related closures drag on, with some performances canceled through May 2021.

All Jacobs Masterworks concerts at Copley Symphony Hall at Jacobs Music Center have been canceled through Dec. 31. In addition, all special concerts and all concerts in the Broadway at the Jacobs, Jazz at the Jacobs, Fox Film and Family concert series have been canceled through May 2021.

As a result of the cancellations and to simplify the ticketing process, the company will automatically move any 2020/21 subscription into the 2021/22 season. Symphony staff plans to share details of the 2021/22 season programming in April 2021.

“While our venues — Copley Symphony Hall at Jacobs Music Center, and The Shell — remain closed, we continue to connect with our audiences and each other through a variety of digital programs and the sharing of socially distanced performances by our musicians on social media,” a statement on the symphony’s social media read.

“Thank you for the incredible loyalty and support you have shown to the symphony during this challenging time. We will get through this challenge and emerge a stronger organization and orchestra thanks to you.”

The symphony has been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic, along with most other entertainment venues. A scheduled opening of “The Shell,” the symphony’s new $45 million outdoor home along the San Diego Bay, was scheduled for July 10, but Martha Gilmer, the symphony’s CEO, canceled the opening in May and decided to push it to summer 2021.