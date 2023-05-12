SAN DIEGO — One of the 50 best bars in North America this year can be found in San Diego.

Youngblood, located 777 G St, ranks No. 49 on a list complied by the 50 Best Bars in North America.

The East Village speakeasy within a speakeasy offers drink service from highly-trained bartenders based on a multi-course drink experience.

First, there’s the appetizer that delivers something light and refreshing. Next is a drink that’s a bit heavier as the entrée, followed by dessert with a sweeter cocktail.

“The most phenomenal beverage experience in San Diego hands down,” Yelper Lauren S. commented about Youngblood. “I’ve been here 10 times now…and every time I am impressed. There is no menu, you just tell the very talented bartenders what you like and don’t like, and they take it from there. I’ve never had the same drink twice, and every drink I’ve had, I liked.”

“I recently found out about Youngblood and boy did it impress me more than ever. After coming through the fridge door, you’ll open a door to go into a boozy wonderland,” Yelper Mai W. added.

Guests have an hour and a half to take in the immersive cocktail adventure.

Other bars that made the list include one bar in Tijuana, another in San Francisco and two in Los Angeles. The other nearby spots were:

#10 – Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

#28 – Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco

#30 – Death & Co., Los Angeles

#40 – Aruba Day Drink, Tijuana

Last year, another San Diego spot, Raised by Wolves, made it onto the inaugural list of best cocktail destinations.

The Best Bar list features a wide array of bar experiences, from speakeasies like Youngblood to upscale cocktail bars and laid-back dive bars.

According to the organization behind the list, the rankings are voted on by a panel of 260 drink experts, including bartenders, bar owners, drinks media and cocktail connoisseurs from eight different regions in North America. The panel members then cast multiple votes based on their best bar experiences from the last 18 months.