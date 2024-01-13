SAN DIEGO — Petco Park’s inaugural rodeo welcomed a sold-out crowd Saturday evening.

The rodeo brings together some of the best cowboys to compete for an over half-a-million dollar prize.

“It’s part of our heritage, our culture. It’s very exciting and thrilling. It’s how I make a living for my family,” said Tristan Martin, who’s competing at the rodeo.

But not everyone shared his excitement. A handful of animal activists protested outside Petco Park. “Because rodeos are just cruel,” explained Melanie, a protester from Orange County. “It’s cruelty to the animals, the roping of the caves, the bucking, the electrocution, the spurs, all of it is just cruelty.”

During Friday’s event, a racehorse was injured after dislodging his rider and running into an arena fence before collapsing.

The San Diego Rodeo sent FOX 5 the following statement, in part:

“Since occurrence of the incident, Waco Kid (the race horse) has been under constant veterinary care, treatment and observation. Initial exam performed by the Veterinarian team did not reveal any obvious signs of fracture or instability. This morning, Waco Kid was released back to his owners trust for further care, treatment and observation as dictated by the traditions, culture and heritage of their people.”

Sunday will be the third and final day of the rodeo at Petco Park. Activists are expected to be on site.