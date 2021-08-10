San Diego among America’s top 12 street art hotspots: study

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego has been revealed as one of the top 12 street art hotspots in the U.S., according to a new study released by SINGULART, an online gallery company for contemporary art.

Dating back to the late 1960s, contemporary graffiti emerged in New York City alongside hip-hop music and street subcultures. The polarizing topic, which some may see as vandalism while others find it as an artform, has become even more popular in today’s world, with Instagrammers using murals as backdrops.

Pulled through hashtag and engagement data from Linkfluence, SINGULART was able to discover the street art hotspots on social media platforms. SINGULART collected engagement actions across hashtags such as #streetart, #urbanart, and #grafittiart, the top 12 cities are as follows:

1. New York City, New York – 307,000

2. Chicago, Illinois – 76,300

3. Portland, Oregon – 57,200

4. San Francisco, California – 38,800

5. Austin, Texas – 26,600

5. San Diego, California – 26,600

7. Washington, D.C – 15,300

8. Boston, Massachusetts – 13,600

9. Los Angeles, California – 11,900

10. Charlotte, North Carolina – 6,930

11. Ann Arbor, Michigan – 5,790

12. Nashville, Tennessee – 5,680

For street art in San Diego, SINGULART mentions to uncover ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station, with artist Victor Ving transforming an old pump house into an enormous vintage postcard. Also, the “Seawalls: Mural for Oceans,” an installation of 18 murals, from Encinitas to Imperial Beach, is designed to raise environmental issues by “taking the oceans to the streets.” And finally, “Colossus” in Chicano Park, which is roughly 80 artworks that fill seven acres of parkland on the concrete pylons supporting the Coronado Bay Bridge.

According to SINGULART, as a state, California ranked better than any others, in terms of appearances with San Francisco (38,800), San Diego (26,600) and Los Angeles (11,900).

“In recent years, street art has become much more accepted and appreciated as an art form, compared to when it first emerged in the 1970s and is often a huge form of expression for many,” said Marion Sailhen, head curator at SINGULART. “Artists such as Banksy, Vhils, and Kobra have really paved the way for the urban art movement and it’s great to see how they’ve inspired some of the artists on SINGULART.”