SAN DIEGO — While Taylor Swift wrapped up her final U.S. shows of the “Eras Tour” in Los Angeles last week, one San Diego restaurant hoped to continue letting the tour’s “Sparks Fly” into this weekend.

The downtown rooftop restaurant, Lumi By Akira Black, hosted a “Taylor’s Version” brunch on Sunday to satisfy local Swifties’ “Wildest Dreams.” The brunch was the second such event held at the spot for fans to meet each other in the “Afterglow” of the tour.

“There was all this excitement and energy surrounding the Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ in LA and we were hearing from a lot of our guests that they weren’t able to go … So, we decided to bring some of that fun to Lumi today,” said Katie Bosworth, director of marketing for the restaurant’s owner RMD Group.

The first “Taylor’s Version” brunch event was hosted on Aug. 6 — three days after Swift’s first Los Angeles “Era’s Tour” show.

According to Bosworth, Lumi sold out their reservations for the event, with about 215 guests in attendance. The sell-out prompted them to add Sunday’s event, she added, drawing out roughly 150 people.

The restaurant was sprinkled with Taylor Swift-themed Easter Eggs for fans to enjoy, including an “All Too Well” red scarf, $13 mimosas in honor of her favorite number, and cocktails named after some of her biggest hits as well as her three cats.

New rolls were also added to the menu for the brunch, including a Philadelphia roll in honor of Swift’s home state and a Rainbow roll named after her song, “You Need to Calm Down.” A portion of the proceeds for the latter will be donated to the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

They even had a friendship bracelet-making station to allow Swifties at the brunch to “take the moment” (as the singer says in the song “You’re On Your Own Kid”) and trade with others — a tradition that fans took to doing during the “Eras Tour.”

With the tour now headed abroad, Bosworth said RMD Group is planning new events to help Swifties enjoy the singer’s music for “evermore.” Up next, she said, is a silent disco launch party for the release of the album “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” at another RMD Group restaurant.

“If you’re a Taylor Swift fan, we definitely have some exciting things coming up,” Bosworth teased. Upcoming events at RMD Group’s venues can be found here.

“Everything we do here is about creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, so we really try to go out of our way to make things special — whether it’s a date night, birthday or anniversary,” she added. “These events are just a natural extension of that.”