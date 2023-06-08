SAN DIEGO — Rooftop season is always a mood in San Diego. But coming off a wet and cloudy winter/spring, local rooftop bars and restaurants are welcoming the summer temperatures and sunshine with even wider open arms.

Yelp recently compiled a list of the top rooftop restaurants and bars in every U.S. state. Representing California is Ocean Beach’s-own The Holding Company.

The restaurant, bar and live music venue, located 5046 Newport Avenue, is just steps away from the beach.

On the first floor, you’ll find a stage and a full bar. Head on up to the second floor, where there is indoor and outdoor seating, also accompanied with a full bar. Finally when you get to the third floor, the rooftop offers ocean views, table and fire pit seating and heaters.

“Such a fun place for food and drinks with an ocean view! I love the rooftop area especially on a nice, sunny day. THC has 3 levels with each level having a different vibe. Can’t go wrong here,” Yelper Ciarra G. said.

“Came here to start off my brothers birthday night and it was a good decision! Had some drinks on the roof then went to the middle level for some food,” Yelper Jenna T. commented.

So if you are looking to celebrate the summer, what better way than to enjoy the vibes on a rooftop.