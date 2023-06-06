A dumpling dish served at Artifact at Mingei in Balboa Park. (Artifact at Mingei)

SAN DIEGO — 10 new restaurants were added to the Michelin Guide California Tuesday, including one local spot located in the heart of Balboa Park.

Artifact at Mingei, located inside the Mingei Museum in Balboa Park, is the latest San Diego eatery to be highlighted by the prestigious food guide.

You can find a full list of the new California additions here.

Michelin is highlighting these restaurants ahead of announcements of Bib Gourmands and Stars designations this summer when the full 2023 Michelin Guide California comes out.

Overall San Diego has 38 restaurants currently listed on the California Michelin Guide.

“The culinary offerings are proudly eclectic and international, ranging from carefully pleated rock shrimp gyoza with a yuzu-flavored dashi, to lamb kibbeh with quinoa tabbouleh,” said Micheline Guide inspectors about Artifact.

The restaurant features a variety of international food options that mirror the Mingei International Museum, where the restaurant is located, whose mission “is dedicated to furthering the understanding of folk art, craft, and design from all eras and cultures of the world.”

Dishes are inspired by ancient methods, spices and botanicals, according to their website.

The restaurant also holds Artifact at Night events that highlight a specific region or country, their culture and their cuisine. The next event on June 15 will feature a dinner inspired by East African spices and cooking methods. You can RSVP for the four-course family-style dinner here.

Artifact at Mingei is located at 1439 El Prado in Balboa Park and is open for lunch Tuesday-Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with dinner being offered on Thursday’s and Friday’s from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.