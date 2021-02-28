San Diego’s Andra Day takes home best actress Golden Globe

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Andra Day in “The United States vs Billie Holiday.” Day accepted the award best actress in a motion picture drama at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (Takashi Seida/Paramount Pictures via AP)

This image released by Hulu shows director Lee Daniels, left, with Andra Day on the set of “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” (Takashi Seida/Hulu via AP))

This image released by Hulu shows director Lee Daniels, left, with Andra Day on the set of “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” (Takashi Seida/Hulu via AP))

This image released by Hulu shows Andra Day in “The United States vs Billie Holiday.” (Takashi Seida/Hulu via AP)

This image released by Hulu shows Andra Day in “The United States vs Billie Holiday.” (Takashi Seida/Hulu via AP)

This image released by Hulu shows Andra Day in “The United States vs Billie Holiday.” (Takashi Seida/Hulu via AP)

Andra Day was singing no blues at the Golden Globes.

In a major surprise, the Globe for best actress in a drama film went to Day in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” on Sunday night.

It’s the first acting Golden Globe for the 36-year-old singer, songwriter and actress Day.

Congratulations to Andra Day (@AndraDayMusic) – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (@USvsBillie). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0GqLiftZih — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

She was one of several Black actors, including Daniel Kaluuya and the late Chadwick Boseman, who won Globes on a night when the organization that hands them out was under a cloud for having no black voting members.

Day plays the legendary jazz and blues singer Holiday in the biopic directed by Lee Daniels.

A tearful and overwhelmed Day spoke through tears as she said she was “in the presence of giants,” naming her fellow nominees Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby and Frances McDormand.

“To the amazing, transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday, who just transformed me with this role and with her presence and her spirit — I love all of you so much,” she said. “Thank you so much to just everybody who was part of this incredible project.”