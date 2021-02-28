San Diego’s Andra Day takes home best actress Golden Globe

Andra Day was singing no blues at the Golden Globes.
In a major surprise, the Globe for best actress in a drama film went to Day in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” on Sunday night.
It’s the first acting Golden Globe for the 36-year-old singer, songwriter and actress Day.
She was one of several Black actors, including Daniel Kaluuya and the late Chadwick Boseman, who won Globes on a night when the organization that hands them out was under a cloud for having no black voting members.
Day plays the legendary jazz and blues singer Holiday in the biopic directed by Lee Daniels.
A tearful and overwhelmed Day spoke through tears as she said she was “in the presence of giants,” naming her fellow nominees Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby and Frances McDormand.
“To the amazing, transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday, who just transformed me with this role and with her presence and her spirit — I love all of you so much,” she said. “Thank you so much to just everybody who was part of this incredible project.”