SAN DIEGO – “American Idol” runner-up and San Diego native Adam Lambert will bring his Halloween tour to Balboa Theater this fall, representatives for the singer announced Monday.

Lambert, who grew up in Rancho Penasquitos according to the San Diego Digest, will return to “America’s Finest City” on October 23 for a one-night-only event in Gaslamp Quarter.

The singer, who is most well known for taking second place on “American Idol” back in 2009, has had an impressive career since the show ended 13 years ago, releasing multiple studio albums and eventually becoming the new frontman and singer for QUEEN.

Most recently, Lambert and QUEEN performed 10 sold-out concerts at London’s O2 arena and on July 24, recorded a concert called “Rhapsody Over London,” which will stream online through July 31.

Tickets for Lambert’s October 23 concert can be purchased HERE.