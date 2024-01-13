SAN DIEGO — As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, the 42nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is taking place rain or shine along the Embarcadero in downtown San Diego Sunday morning.

The MLK Day Parade kicks off from Ash Street and N. Harbor Drive at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, the San Diego Alpha Foundation and Zeta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. announced.

The route then heads south on N. Harbor Drive, east on Broadway, then south on Pacific Highway toward Seaport Village where it ends.

FOX 5’s Alani Letang, and Keristen Holmes of CBS 8 will be the parade announcers this year.

Martin Luther King weekend in San Diego County also includes a 5k walk/fun run and an MLK Festival, which both kick off Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

A reminder for the holiday — all public San Diego County offices, family resource centers, county library branches and animal shelters will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. San Diego schools are not in session as well. City administrative buildings, libraries, recreation centers and swimming pools will be closed as well.