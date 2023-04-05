SAN DIEGO — Planning for a night out in San Diego? Well, you better be prepared to pay.

America’s Finest City was determined the most expensive U.S. city for a night out, according to a study conducted by Pricelisto.

The consumer price transparency platform that shows pricing data of restaurants, fitness gyms, beauty salons, movie theaters and other activities, found the average cost for a night out in San Diego is $225.27.

According to Pricelisto, San Diego has the second most expensive pint of beer for $8 while placing third for the most expensive hotel stay at $167.28.

Charlotte, North Carolina; Austin, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; and Columbus, Ohio rounded out the top five most expensive U.S. cities, the study revealed.

The report collected cost-of-living data from each U.S. city with a population exceeding 500,000 to find out the average price of a cocktail, cab fare for a three-mile journey, a bottle of wine, a pint of beer and median price for a one-night hotel stay, the price-monitoring website said.